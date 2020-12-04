North Spokane Chick-Fil-A giving 100 local heroes free meals for a year

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Chick-Fil-A in north Spokane is giving 100 local front line workers free meals for an entire year.
Chick-Fil-A Franchise Owner Ray Emmerling wrote in a statement, "we are thankful for those who are serving on the front lines during this difficult time, and it is truly our pleasure to honor these local heroes with a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A meals as a thank you for their service and dedication to our community.”
This is in place of giving the first 100 customers free meals for the year.
According to Spokane Police, SPD and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office chaplains were some of the front line workers who received the year worth of free meals.
According to SPD, chaplains are volunteers and respond all hours of the day and night when people experience an unexpected death.
More information about Chick-Fil-A's COVID-19 response can be found on their website.
