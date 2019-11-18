SPOKANE, Wash. - Dealing with wild animals is part of living in the Inland Northwest, but sometimes they get a little too close for comfort.
A North Spokane couple, who wants to remain anonymous, said an aggressive and sickly coyote came into their backyard on Sunday night. They shot the animal when it tried to attack their dog.
The pair then took to Facebook to alert their neighborhood as to what the gunshots were, and then called the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Communications Manager Staci Lehman said that was the right move.
"You are within your legal rights to shoot it if you are carrying a gun," Lehman said. "If you're hiking and you have bear spray, bear spray works as well. Whatever you have to do to... protect yourself and your animal is fine."
Once the immediate threat was over, the couple realized they had a new problem. They said they called Fish and Wildlife, and were told the department didn't have the resources to come get the dead animal.
WDFW said there are several ways to dispose of dead coyotes. One option is to bury them, but only while wearing gloves. Homeowners can also pay to burn them. Area residents with land can leave the coyote where it is for other animals to eat.
WDFW said they aren't receiving more reports than usual about coyote sightings or illnesses at this point in the year, and there are a good number of them in the region. The department said the animals can be scared off by throwing something at them or by making a lot of noise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.