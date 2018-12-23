SPOKANE, Wash. -- A North Spokane couple is just the latest household to fall victim to aggressive pirate thieves.
Jessica Leach said she and her husband were asleep inside their home. When they woke up, they had a motion alert from around 4 o'clock in the morning. The footage shows a man they do not know walking up to their front door and taking a package.
"It was a gift from my father-in-law," Jessica said. "We didn't know it was coming. We had to scramble to see who sent something and what. It takes away the Christmas surprise of it when we had to say, 'did you send us a gift? I think it got stolen.'"
They later learned it was a very unique coffee gift. They describe the whole thing as 'violating.'
Area law enforcement are asking you to be extra alert Christmas Eve as well as last minute delivers will be coming in. They are also reminding the public not to display the boxes of expensive gifts outside your home in plain view. They say if a thief knows you have certain items inside, it could make you an easy target.
