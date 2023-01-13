SPOKANE, Wash. - Mark your calendars cookie lovers, Crumbl Cookies is opening its North Spokane location on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m.
The Utah-based company applied for a building permit on the corner of Linclon and Division in September, 2022. Now, the company has officially announced its opening day.
"Owners, Lance and Laurie Hemsley, and Cameron and Laken Carson, and their crew are eager to provide Spokane with a cookie experience to remember," said Candyce Paige, Crumbl Cookies Media Spokesperson.
Crumbl Cookie was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. Candyce Paige says it started with the mission to "to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world."
Today, the cookie company is known for its unique, signature flavors that rotate weekly.
Customers will be able to order in-person for the first five days of the grand opening. Starting Jan. 25 delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and shipping will be available.
The North Spokane location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.