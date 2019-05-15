North Spokane homeowner finds military training explosives while cleaning garage

Spokane, Wash. - It's not every day that someone comes across military training devices, but on Monday, Spokane Police say that's precisely what one homeowner did when they were doing some spring cleaning.
"There was an ammo can that I saw and other boxes that I couldn't tell what were in them," said neighbor Darian Simonsen.
Darian Simonsen, who lives across the street, knew something strange was going on. "It started with two police officers, one undercover and one tagged were outside the house. They were outside the garage, and they had the door open, and that's not unusual around here. But I knew something was going on when Fairchild came out," said Simonsen.
Simonsen snapped photos of members from Fairchild Air Force Base's explosive unit who came in to check things out. "I figured grenades was a little far-fetched but seeing the explosives van outside of the garage did make me look twice, so that's why I snapped the picture. I figured I had to get that because out of 14 years of living here, I don't think I've seen that once before."
Fairchild eventually took the devices away and safely disposed of them.
Fairchild says there were two military signal flares, a ground burst simulator, a smoke grenade and two riot control grenades.
Simonsen is just happy everything turned out okay "At least they had it taken care of no one got hurt; nothing happened so glad to hear everyone was safe."
Spokane Police say the homeowner did the right thing by calling them to bring in the experts to properly dispose of the training devices.
KHQ did reach out to the homeowner but they did not want to comment.