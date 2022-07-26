SPOKANE, Wash. - Two new homeowners in North Spokane are unsure of what to do next after they say their tires were slashed in an alarming incident.
Cassie Green says she and her husband were sitting just feet away, with their newborn, when she realized that a man had slashed three of her tires. What scares her is she believes this was a targeted attack.
Green fears she and her family are caught in the middle of a feud they know nothing about, a feud that they believe stemmed from the people who used to own her home.
"We are really just trying to get the message out there that one: hopefully they see that this is not the house that they meant to attack,” Green said. “But also trying to find them so we can hold them accountable."
Green added that this misunderstanding has already cost her family, saying they need a new roof and central air. But now, those projects may need to be put on hold so they can pay for new tires.
As far as peace of mind goes, Green says it’s up in the air.
"We are honestly kind of scared because we don't know if they are going to come back,” Green said.
Green said her husband filed a police report but the culprits are still on the loose.
If you have information on what happened, you can reach out to Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.