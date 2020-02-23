Hillyard body found
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The woman accused of fatally shooting her roommate's boyfriend is set to make her first court appearance Monday afternoon
 
Melissa Martin was arrested Friday and booked into the Spokane County Jail. She's facing a charge of second-degree murder, domestic violence.
 
Investigators extensively searched the home where the victim was found early Thursday morning. Crime scene tape was up around the property for more than a day near the 1600 block of East Rockwell. The victim's body was found in a large chest freezer. The freezer, among other items, were taken away as evidence during the search warrant.
 
Neighbors tell KHQ they saw fire crews respond to the home hours before they spotted police. Evidence indicates it is possible someone tried to destroy evidence in a fire.
 
Martin will be in court Monday afternoon. The identity of her alleged victim will be released by Spokane's Medical Examiner. 

