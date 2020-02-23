North Spokane murder victim found inside freezer, suspect in court Monday
- Hayley Guenthner | KHQ Local News Reporter
-
- Updated
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Nearly 800 people in Washington now under supervision for coronavirus
- Coronavirus patients to be transferred to Providence Sacred Heart
- KHQ EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Spokane mom worried about Sacred Heart coronavirus patients
- More than 700 people in Washington under public health supervision for coronavirus
- Spokane Valley high school student robbed by peers in school bathroom; victim's parent demands "justice"
- Owner of Spokane Valley trampoline park releases statement & new employee procedures following attempted kidnapping
- Costco to ban non-members from food court
- FIRST ON KHQ: Woman arrested in connection to body found near Rogers High School
- A look inside the Sacred Heart unit prepared to take on coronavirus patients
- SC authorities: Neighbor strangled missing girl, killed self
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.