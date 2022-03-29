SPOKANE, Wash. - A neighborhood in north Spokane experienced a second drive-by shooting in just five days this afternoon, according to Spokane Police.
Around 3:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by near Central Ave. and Maple St., two blocks south of Francis. Officers on scene found bullet holes in the side of a house. Luckily, everyone was outside when it happened and uninjured by the bullets. However, the house joins the cars in the area that were shot up the other day, according to the family.
Gang investigators arrived to the scene alongside SPD. There's been no confirmation about whether this event is gang-related or not.
Both the family and the neighbors say they're scared for their safety, with one neighbor making the decision to move to escape the danger.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!