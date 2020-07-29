SPOKANE, Wash. - An assisted living facility in North Spokane is currently reporting nearly 40 positive cases of COVID-19.
Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation, located on North Nevada Street, had 36 positive cases of the virus as of Tuesday, July 28.
According to Kelli Hawkins with the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation is one of multiple long-term care facilities with positive cases of the virus. However, cases totals for other facilities were not readily available.
As of Tuesday, Spokane County was reporting a total of 3,507 coronavirus cases and 52 virus-related deaths.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz has also said that he expects hospitalizations to rise in the coming weeks.
"Unfortunately, I don't necessarily think this is the peak," Lutz said. "I think we will continue to see a rise in the next couple of weeks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.