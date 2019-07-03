SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says north Spokane experienced a spike in residential burglaries during the last week of June.
Police arrested three suspects during that spike, but say all three were released within two days.
Between Tuesday, June 23 and Monday, June 29, there were 21 residential burglaries reported in north Spokane. Police say this is up from only 9 burglaries experienced in the neighborhood the week before.
Three burglary suspects were arrested while still were still at the victim's homes during this spike. All three were charged with residential burglary and malicious mischief. Two were released the next day on their own recognizance.
The other suspect was also charged with drug crimes but was too ill to make his first court appearance. Police say he was released after two days.
The Spokane Police Department says they've been focusing on the area as a hot spot and general area of emphasis for some time. They say they will continue to give extra attention to these neighborhoods.