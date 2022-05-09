...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
PDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata,
Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee
City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Post Falls,
Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford,
Ritzville, and Coulee Dam.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8
AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tuesday
to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
