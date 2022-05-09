SWAT standoff regarding domestic in north Spokane ends peacefully, man in custody for misdemeanor SWAT was called in and the area blocked off while negotiations ensued. After a couple of hours, police were successfully able to take him into…

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a domestic violence incident this afternoon that escalated to a SWAT standoff.

Just before 1 p.m., SPD officers responded to reports of domestic violence. The male ran from the scene and barricaded himself inside a structure on the 5300 block of N. Belt St.



SWAT was called in and the area blocked off while negotiations ensued. After a couple of hours, police were successfully able to take him into custody peacefully.

The man will face one charge of misdemeanor violation of a no contact domestic violence order. As well, he has several other charges from last week, all related to domestic violence.

No warrant had been issued for those charges, though SPD says they developed probable cause for them within the last week, before today's incident.

