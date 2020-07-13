SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of the Taco Del Mar in North Spokane's Wandermere area says the location will close for good in less than a week.
According to a Facebook post from owner Frank Schoonover, the tex-mex restaurant on 12501 N. Division St. Suite 6 will close on Sunday, July 19 permanently.
Schoonover says he has owned three Taco Del Mars in the Spokane area, with previous locations on Indian Trail Rd. and the South Hill closing nearly 10 years ago due to the 2008 recession.
Schoonover explained the decision further in the post:
"Being involved with a franchise is like living with a weak immune system; financial white blood cells are automatically depleted with every sale we make through royalty and marketing payouts. Attempting to sustain, even grow this sort of business during these times is futile, and this is why I need to close my third. To answer an obvious question; government funding helps to hang on, but does not ensure survival. Ownership ensures survival.
We cannot thank enough, the wonderful people that have frequented our restaurant over the years. We all made so many friends since 2007; truly the greatest reward to owning a business. It saddens me greatly to close the doors to their TDM. Please take a moment to drop by our drive-through to see the crew. We’ll talk then."
