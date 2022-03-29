SPOKANE, Wash. - The North Suspension Bridge at Riverfront Park is reopening Wednesday after being closed for nearly three years. Renovation work started in May 2021 and cost $2.9 million. It was funded through a package of grant and tax funds.
RENOVATION DETAILS:
- New deck
- Repaired/replaced corroded steel floor beams
- Repaired/replaced lighting and electrical components
- Safety upgrades to historic railings
“This bridge is a key connector to the north bank and affords beautiful views of the spring runoff, and we are pleased to re-open it for the community this week,” Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane said. “The north and south suspension bridges in Riverfront were built for Expo ’74, and this important project restored the north bridge for continued use far into the future.”
On top of the bridge, Snxw Meneɂ (formerly known as Canada Island) will reopen.
Snxw Meneɂ was rededicated in 2016 to the Spokane Tribe of Indians "in acknowledgement to the sacred connection and symbolic importance to the tribal community." The Spokane Tribe renamed the island to Snxw Meneɂ, which means "salmon people" in English.