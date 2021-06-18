UPDATE: June 18 at 6:00PM
The Washington State Department of Transportation says that northbound Highway 395 is not fully closed, and that drivers are being sent along the shoulder around the crash.
Still, WSDOT says to expect long delays, and that the detour is still in place.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
The Washington State Department of Transportation says both northbound lanes of Highway 395 are closed at milepost 78 (just south of the Lind area) due to a trailer hauling liquid asphalt rolling and spilling its contents onto the road.
This accident happening just three miles north of a crash yesterday, where a semi carrying hydraulic oil overturned and spilled its contents onto the roadway.
A detour is currently in place, northbound drivers will detour from 395 onto Highway 26, then take Highway 21 to rejoin 395.
WSDOT says there is no estimate on when the road will reopen.