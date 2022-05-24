SPOKANE, Wash. - Northbound Maple street is back open right now after being closed at Fairview Avenue for about an hour.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said a suspected drunk driver is the reason for the closure. SPD is still investigating what happened, but said they believe a man was trying to pass somebody when he went up on the embankment, crashed on the median and rolled his vehicle over.
The man's car was the only involved and he suffered minor injuries. SPD said he's going to the hospital to get checked out, but will be booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.