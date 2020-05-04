Northbound right lane closed on 195 near I-90 on ramp due to first responder activity

Update:
First responders have cleared the scene ad 195 is back open. Spokane Police say an individual attempted to take their life and has been rushed to the hospital.
Previous Coverage:
The right line of northbound 195 is closed just before the I-90 on-ramp due to a response by first responders.
Only the left lane is open for traffic.
According to KHQ crews on the scene, they saw one person put in an ambulance for transport.
You can check traffic conditions here.
Information will be updated as it is received.
