KETTLE FALLS, Wash. - A rockslide north of Kettle Falls near Pinkston Creek on Wednesday, Jan. 4 blocked SR-25 for around six hours while crews worked to clear debris. One lane was reopened that evening for traffic.
In an update on the situation Friday, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced the northbound lane will remain closed until the stability of the slope can be assessed and stabilized.
In the meantime, and automated stoplight has been set up in the area of the landslide to help with traffic. There is no estimate for when the road will fully reopen at this time.