Northeast Youth Center hosting annual lemonade stand fundraiser on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northeast Youth Center is having a lemonade stand on Friday to help raise money to get kids a free trip to the Triple Play Family Fun Park. This is a years-long tradition that lets kids earn a full day of fun.
The annual lemonade stand is a tradition that started years ago. The youth center provides low cost recreational and educational opportunities for local kids.
DETAILS:
- When: Friday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.
- Where: Corner of North Haven and East Queen in Hillyard
"We are so excited for these kids! This is a win for everyone involved,” Executive Director Sheila Geraghty said. “Our daily goal is to put smiles on the faces of these kids, and this will do it! We hope to see you Friday!”