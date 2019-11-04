Northern Lakes crews respond to fatal mobile home fire north of Garwood

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Crews say one man has died following a mobile home fire near Highway 95 north of Garwood Monday morning.
Northern Lakes Fire & Rescue responded to the scene near North Well Rd. & East Ohio Match Rd. Monday morning just after 7 a.m after a neighbor reported the home was on fire and that it was unknown if the occupant had gotten out.
Northern Lakes Deputy Fire Marshall Chris Larson tells KHQ a man believed to be approximately in his 50's was killed during the fire.
The home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, and upon knocking down the fire, crews searched the home and located the deceased man.
Crews said the fire was in a very rural area with hydrants spaced far apart, with the nearest hydrant about two miles away from the home off of Highway 95, hindering efforts at extinguishing the fire.
There was six water tenders on scene along with three structure fire engines.
KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.