Update, September 5: After a series of stunning sights of the Northern Lights graced the Inland Northwest over the weekend, a viewer says they have returned this week.
Kevin Roylance says the Northern Lights showed up again briefly late Wednesday night. He was tipped by a fellow photographer in Seattle who said they were visible on webcams that way.
Roylance was also able to once again witness the Northern Lights, capturing some photos and video of it about five miles east of Moses Lake.
"The neat thing about this display is it gave the 'picket fence look with its pillars where partial pillars appeared above the main display," Roylance said.
Previous coverage: The Northern Lights graced eastern Washington and North Idaho Saturday night by welcoming the first of September.
The lights gave photographers like Emerson Sutherland and Lissa McKee an opportunity to capture the show.
After submissions from Sutherland and McKee, even more stunning photos were sent to KHQ from viewers in areas like Cusick, Deer Park, Greenbluff, Ione, Nine Mile Falls and more.
Kevin Roylance caught a timelapse of the Northern Lights from the Moses Lake area as well.
"The clouds didn't cooperate last night but I was still able to get some time lapse footage of the northern lights as the storm peaked last night," Roylance said.