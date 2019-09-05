Update, September 5: After a series of stunning sights of the Northern Lights graced the Inland Northwest over the weekend, a viewer says they have returned this week.

Kevin Roylance says the Northern Lights showed up again briefly late Wednesday night. He was tipped by a fellow photographer in Seattle who said they were visible on webcams that way.

Roylance was also able to once again witness the Northern Lights, capturing some photos and video of it about five miles east of Moses Lake.

"The neat thing about this display is it gave the 'picket fence look with its pillars where partial pillars appeared above the main display," Roylance said.

Previous coverage: The Northern Lights graced eastern Washington and North Idaho Saturday night by welcoming the first of September.