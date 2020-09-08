Northern Lights Electric Cooperative (NLEC) said power has been restored to 4,000 more homes and businesses. NLEC has fixed several down power lines, replaced broken crossarms and fixed more than 30 power poles.
"We’re making good progress, but our members should be prepared for extended power outages and we still do not have estimated restoration times for most remaining locations at this point," NLEC said. "Our team is currently working more than 110 outages, that are impacting more than 5,500 locations."
Due to extreme fire danger, crews must patrol all lines in areas experiencing outages before reenergizing lines, further slowing restoration efforts.
Remember to keep yourself and others far away from any downed power lines and always assume that a line is energized. Call 866-665-4837 to report outages or damage.
