SPOKANE, Wash. - Avid sky watchers in eastern Washington and north Idaho may have another chance to see the northern lights Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts clearing skies around 7 p.m.
The appearance of the northern lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, over the northern states is a result the geomagnetic storm that NWS is watching for the next few days.
For a more technical, detailed breakdown of the storm and the possibility of seeing the lights, check out this video from NWS.