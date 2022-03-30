SPOKANE, Wash. - Avid sky watchers in eastern Washington and north Idaho may have another chance to see the northern lights Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts clearing skies around 7 p.m. 

The appearance of the northern lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, over the northern states is a result the geomagnetic storm that NWS is watching for the next few days. 

For a more technical, detailed breakdown of the storm and the possibility of seeing the lights, check out this video from NWS. 

