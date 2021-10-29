SPOKANE, Wash. - Attention Aurora Borealis enthusiasts! That's the message from the National Weather Service's Spokane branch this weekend as they call for the Northern Lights to make another appearance over the area.
NWS's Space Weather Prediction Center has an alert out for a G3 Geomagnetic Storm that may impact much of the northern states.
The prime viewing time for the lights will be from 2 a.m. - 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
This Kp forecast from @uafairbanks suggests the peak potential should be between 2am-5am PDT. pic.twitter.com/WcoShpe0Rz— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 29, 2021