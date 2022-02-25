SPOKANE, Wash. - Rappers Flo Rida, T.I. and county music star Jon Pardi are coming to Spokane this summer!
Northern Quest announced to new additions to their Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup Friday.
Here you can find the updated lineup:
- Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket – June 18 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- Flo Rida and T.I. – June 23 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99 (On sale Mar. 4)
- Brad Paisley – June 26 – Ticket prices are $89/$99/$109/$129
- The Avett Brothers – July 15 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October – July 22 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters – July 24 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$89/$109 (On sale Mar. 4)
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show – August 14 – Ticket prices are $39/$49/$59/$79
- Sam Hunt – September 17 – Ticket prices are $79/$99/$129/$149
Tickets for the new additions go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the rest of the lineup are already on sale.
