AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Northern Quest Resort and Casino just added a new name to their 2022 Pepsi Outdoor Summer concert lineup!
Tickets go on sale next Friday for Larry the Cable Guy. He'll be taking the stage on August 18.
Tickets for the rest of the lineup are already on sale. Here's what they have to offer this summer!
- John Fogerty with Hearty Har – June 17 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket – June 18 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- Flo Rida and T.I. – June 23 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Brad Paisley – June 26 – Ticket prices are $89/$99/$109/$129
- The Avett Brothers – July 15 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Stone Temple Pilots and Daughtry – July 17 – Ticket prices are $49/$69/$89/$109
- Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October – July 22 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters – July 24 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$89/$109
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show – August 14 – Ticket prices are $39/$49/$59/$79
- Larry the Cable Guy – August 18 – Ticket prices are $39/$49/$69/$89 (On sale Apr. 22)
- Tesla, Buckcherry & Great White – August 21 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- Sam Hunt – September 17 – Ticket prices are $79/$99/$129/$149