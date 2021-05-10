SPOKANE, Wash. - Northern Quest Casino and Resort has added three new artists to their outdoor concert lineup!
Fans can purchase tickets to Roger Daltrey (former lead singer of The Who), Sublime with Rome and Lifehouse and Old Dominion with Caitlyn Smith on May 14.
Here's the the updated lineup for a Summer and Fall looking to be packed with live music:
- Jeff Dunham – July 10 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99 (on sale now)
- Ice Cube – July 22 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 (on sale now)
- Smokey Robinson – July 24 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99 (on sale now)
- Rodney Carrington – August 6 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79 (on sale now)
- Billy Idol – August 12 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 (on sale now)
- Brantley Gilbert – August 13 – Ticket prices are $59/$79/$89/$109 (on sale now)
- Collective Soul & Better than Ezra with special guest Tonic – August 20 – Ticket prices are $39/$49/$69/$89 (on sale now)
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle – August 22 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$89/$109 (on sale now)
- Roger Daltrey – September 1 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 (on sale May 14)
- Foreigner – September 16 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 (on sale now)
- Sublime with Rome/Lifehouse – September 19 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99 (on sale May 14)
- Darius Rucker – September 24 – Ticket prices are $59/$79/$99/$119 (on sale now)
- Old Dominion with Caitlyn Smith – September 25 – Ticket prices are $59/$69-GA/$89/$109 (on sale May 14)
Tickets can be purchased by ordering online at www.northernquest.com.