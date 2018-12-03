Northern Quest Resort & Casino has announced several summer shows earlier than ever before. They say the 9th Annual Northern Quest Outdoor Summer Concert venue will be sure to get you both rocking out and getting several laughs.
Amongst the initial lineup of acts for the 2019 lineup include Train & the Goo Goo Dolls, Judas Priest, Steven Martin & Martin Short as well as Weird Al Yankovic. Those dates and ticket prices are as follows:
• Train & Goo Goo Dolls – June 9 – Ticket prices are $79/$89/$99/$119
• Judas Priest – June 19 – Ticket prices are $49/$69/$79/$99
• Steve Martin & Martin Short – July 21 – Ticket prices are $69/$79/$99/$119
• Weird Al Yankovic – August 18 – Ticket prices are $39/$49/$69
Tickets will go on sale for individual concerts beginning on Friday Dec. 7, 2018 and can be purchased by ordering online at northernquest.com, at participating TicketsWest ticketing outlets, or by calling the Northern Quest Box Office at 509.481.2800 or toll-free at 877.871.6772. Box Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. seven days a week. All concerts require guests 16 years of age and under to be accompanied by an adult.
Northern Quest provided the following show synopses in a release:
Train and Goo Goo Dolls – June 9
Two iconic bands are joining musical forces to deliver the ultimate concert experience in 2019 with their nationwide summer tour. With more than 12 million albums sold since the early 90s, The Goo Goo Dolls produced top hits “Iris”, “Slide”, “Black Balloon”, and “Better Days”, and are currently led by Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac. Train delivered hit after hit starting in the late 90s with favorites “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)”, “Meet Virginia”, “Calling All Angels” and “Hey, Soul Sister”. With a leader in Patrick Monahan, Train recently released its greatest hits album which includes their latest hit “Play That Song from their 2016 album A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat.
Judas Priest: Firepower 2019 Tour – June 19
A heavy metal band for the ages, Judas Priest marks almost a half-century of musical success and influence. The British-formed band took the 80s by storm with the release of classic albums British Steel (1980), Point of Entry (1981), Screaming for Vengeance (1982), and Defenders of the Faith (1984). Among their many albums, heavy metal staples were born, including “Breaking the Law, “Living After Midnight”, “Heading Out to the Highway”, and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming”. As a true testament to their continued presence on the music scene, their latest album release Firepower (2018) became their highest charting album of their career.
Steve Martin & Martin Short: Now you see them, soon you won’t Tour – July 21
Hitting the road together in 2018, the hilarious and award-winning duo are taking their tour across the nation, entertaining audiences with their exuberant performances and witty one-liners. As acclaimed comedians, actors, writers, musicians, singers, and performers, the question is what can Steve Martin and Martin Short not do? Fans will experience a night full of musical story-telling, dancing, and belly shaking laughter from two of America’s biggest names in entertainment.
Weird Al Yankovic: Strings Attached Tour – August 18
Setting out on his 2019 Strings Attached Tour, Weird Al Yankovic is bringing a full symphony orchestra on the road with his parody hits and hilarious takes on popular culture. However, his success shows no sign of funny business. With four Grammy Awards, four gold and six platinum records, and more than 1,000 live performances, Weird Al is a force to be reckoned with among mainstream artists and entertainers. It’s an honor for most to have their work reflected in Weird Al’s compilations. Along with his hit records, Yankovic starred in the movies UHF (1989) and The Weird Al Show (1997).