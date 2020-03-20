In the midst of a minimum two-week closure, staff at Northern Quest & Casino staff members have kept busy providing thousands of pounds of food to food banks around the Inland Northwest.
Northern Quest Resort & Casino and other community members have been teaming up to deliver over 5,000 pounds of food to food banks around the region.
"We are deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and are committed to investing time and resources," the Kalispel Tribe of Indians said in a post.
The Kalispel Tribe has been posting about the deliveries on Facebook, starting with over 500 pounds being delivered to the Union Gospel Mission on Wednesday.
Thursday, the deliveries continued to ramp up, with crews bringing over 4,300 pounds of food to the Newport and Cusick food banks.
The Cusick Food Bank said it also received over 400 pounds of fresh produce from Kalispel Casino, and will offer shopping opportunities on Tuesday, March 24 from 9 a.m.-noon.
On top of that, FeedSpokane says it received nearly 100 pans of food cooked and frozen from Northern Quest, allowing them to rescue it for area meal sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.