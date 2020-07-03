Northern Quest Outdoor venue
Rebecca Moore Photography via Northern Quest

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced Friday that it has postponed the 2020 Outdoor Summer Concert season, rescheduling all shows for the summer of 2021.

“While we were all hopeful the numbers in Spokane County would be low enough to limit the risk of COVID-19 community spread by now, it just hasn’t been the case,” says General Manager Nick Pierre.  “We hate to disappoint everyone who was ready to come out and experience live music once again, but the health and the safety of our guests and Team Members is our greatest priority.  We plan to be back with our Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup at BECU Live next summer, bigger and better than ever.”

Northern Quest says all artists previously booked for the series are committed to playing at the venue next summer, with most already confirming dates.

Any purchased tickets will be honored for the new show dates. Northern Quest will provide refunds if the dates no longer work for purchasers and they request the refund prior to Dec. 31, 2020.

The rescheduled show lineup is as follows:

Artist

Original Date:

New 2021 Date:

Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket

June 19, 2020

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Weezer

July 14, 2020

TBD

Dustin Lynch

August 2, 2020

TBD

Rodney Carrington

August 7, 2020

Friday, August 6, 2021

Brantley Gilbert

August 13, 2020

Friday, August 13, 2021

Ice Cube

August 23, 2020

Thursday, July 22, 2021

