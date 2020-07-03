AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced Friday that it has postponed the 2020 Outdoor Summer Concert season, rescheduling all shows for the summer of 2021.
“While we were all hopeful the numbers in Spokane County would be low enough to limit the risk of COVID-19 community spread by now, it just hasn’t been the case,” says General Manager Nick Pierre. “We hate to disappoint everyone who was ready to come out and experience live music once again, but the health and the safety of our guests and Team Members is our greatest priority. We plan to be back with our Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup at BECU Live next summer, bigger and better than ever.”
Northern Quest says all artists previously booked for the series are committed to playing at the venue next summer, with most already confirming dates.
Any purchased tickets will be honored for the new show dates. Northern Quest will provide refunds if the dates no longer work for purchasers and they request the refund prior to Dec. 31, 2020.
The rescheduled show lineup is as follows:
Artist
Original Date:
New 2021 Date:
Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket
June 19, 2020
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Weezer
July 14, 2020
TBD
Dustin Lynch
August 2, 2020
TBD
Rodney Carrington
August 7, 2020
Friday, August 6, 2021
Brantley Gilbert
August 13, 2020
Friday, August 13, 2021
Ice Cube
August 23, 2020
Thursday, July 22, 2021
