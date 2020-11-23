AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash - Nothern Quest Resort and Casino is getting bigger.
According to a news release from the Kalispel Tribe, it will be breaking ground in March 2021 on a new expansion project that will add almost 200 new hotel rooms in 2023.
The project was supposed to begin earlier this year, but COVID-19 caused it to be delayed.
According to the release, The new hotel will be located west, but adjacent to the current hotel tower. It will add more than 190 additional rooms and suites, bringing overall hotel capacity to more than 440 rooms.
The new structure will include five connected buildings inspired by the concept of a Native American fish weir.
Weirs were often constructed by groups of Tribal Members and used as a community-focused fishing technique where Native peoples could gather to fish, trade and celebrate. The new hotel rooms will be similar in style to the current Northern Quest hotel rooms and a skywalk will connect the current hotel on the northwest side to the new addition.
The Kalispel Tribe said in addition to the hundreds of temporary construction jobs this project will bring to the Spokane area, the expansion project will bring approximately 150 permanent new jobs to the Airway Heights property.
The Tribe’s master plan includes the potential addition of a more than 30,000 square foot conference center, depending on the demand for groups and meetings business in the coming months and years.
