Northshore School District in Bothell cancels classes up to 14 days

BOTHELL, Wash. - Officials with the Northshore School District announced Wednesday that all classes and school related activities will be canceled up to 14 days as they monitor for COVID-19.
According to a post on the school district's website, they are waiting on multiple test results. One test is for a Bothell High School employee's family member, and another is of a Frank Love Elementary employee.
Northshore School District said they are working on figuring out how to continue classes online.
According to the Northshore School District, they serve around 22,000 students.
