SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - Spokane County says COVID-19 is delaying or in some cases canceling activities and operations at its Northside and Southside Aquatic Facilities in 2020.
The county says there will not be Red Cross Learn to Swim lessons or Swim Team at our Southside or Northside Family Aquatic Facilities in 2020. Those who have already registered for lessons will receive a full refund.
According to a statement on the county's website, the Northside Aquatic Center will not open this summer.
"Unfortunately, COVID-19 has delayed construction of renovations taking place at our Northside Family Aquatic Facility which will NOT be completed in time to accommodate any use or activity this season."
As for the Soutside Aquatic Center, officials are continuing to evaluate guidelines but say they might be able to open in phase 3.
"Some Washington State recreational water facilities will be allowed to open with modified operations and reduced capacity in Phase 3. Spokane County will continue to carefully monitor and evaluate guidelines from the CDC, WA DOH, and governor’s office as they become available to determine whether a public opening of any kind will be feasible for late summer 2020 at Spokane County’s Southside Family Aquatics Facility."
For updates from Spokane County, click here.
