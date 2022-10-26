Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county

SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness.
Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
In research done by Zillow, it shows "communities where people spend more than 32 percent of their income on rent can expect a more rapid increase in homelessness."
New Hope says that 70% of their clients can only afford $578 per month on rent and utilities. In North Spokane, there is nothing available for that price.
The organization cites that there are 450 homeless students living in Spokane County, specifically in the Mead School District where New Hope operates.
Charles Durrett will be speaking at Whitworth University on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. to discuss the possibility of one of his housing models being built on the Northside.
He has applied his experience in cohousing to help other communities address homelessness. He centers his models on "community first" and small-scale developments that foster neighborhood relationships.
New hope told KHQ this is a possibility for North Spokane, but it's something they want the community to be apart the decision making process. They feel this conversation is the first step to ending homelessness on the Northside.