SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the City of Spokane, water technicians have discovered a failed valve is causing water to have a cloudy or milky appearance. The city said the condition of the water is not a result of contamination and crews will be flushing the north hill water system throughout the night.
Customers north of North Foothills Drive to Francis Avenue and Havana Street west to Assembly may experience the cloudy water.
The city said the water is safe to drink and use for normal household use.