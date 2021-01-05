SPOKANE, Wash. -- A spokesperson has confirmed with KHQ that the Macy's store at the Northtown mall is set to close permanently.
The spokesperson released a statement saying "the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Northtown is honored to have served our customers and the community over the past 27 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Spokane Valley, online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app."
The spokesperson also said that any regular and non-seasonal employees who the company is unable to place at a nearby Macy's store will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.
This decision comes as Macy's recently announced a three year plan to close nearly 125 stores and cut nearly 2,000 jobs by 2023.
In November, the company reported a quarterly in-store sales decline of more than 20%, due in part to consumers limiting spending during the pandemic. Digital sales grew 27%, but those gains weren’t enough to offset losses at its stores.
Now Macy's says they plan to leave weaker shopping malls, and shift focus toward opening smaller-format stores in strip centers. Macy’s has closed more than 100 stores since 2015. This closure in Spokane comes as a wave of an additional 45 Macy's stores closed in line with their strategic plan.
A clearance sale at the Northtown mall location will begin in January and run for approximately 8-12 weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.