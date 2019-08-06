SPOKANE, Wash.- The Sears in the NorthTown Mall on Division Street will be the next brick and mortar store to close its door for good in Spokane.
According to a release by Transform Co., the parent company that owns Sears Holdings, the NorthTown location is scheduled to shutdown sometime in late October 2019.
Transform Co. said the company decided to shut down the NorthTown Mall Sears location, as well as 25 other Sears and Kmart locations, because of "weak retail environments."
Eligible employees working at the NorthTown Mall location will be offered the same number of weeks of severance that was offered to employees of Sears Holdings Corporation prior to the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Liquidation sales are expected to start on August 15.