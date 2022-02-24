NorthTown Mall
Google

SPOKANE, Wash. - The NorthTown Mall has new owners and they're coming in with hopes to bring in more tenants.

First reported by the Spokane Journal, the mall is currently 80% occupied and the new owners, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group, are looking to push that to 90% by the end of 2022.

The mall was bought from Brookfield Properties LLC for $49 million. 

Kohan is hoping to bring more traffic to the mall by bringing in more retail and food and beverage businesses. They said they will give tenants who were previously denied an opportunity to reapply. 

Tags

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!