SPOKANE, Wash. - The NorthTown Mall has new owners and they're coming in with hopes to bring in more tenants.
First reported by the Spokane Journal, the mall is currently 80% occupied and the new owners, New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group, are looking to push that to 90% by the end of 2022.
The mall was bought from Brookfield Properties LLC for $49 million.
Kohan is hoping to bring more traffic to the mall by bringing in more retail and food and beverage businesses. They said they will give tenants who were previously denied an opportunity to reapply.