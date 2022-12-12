SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Autism Center (NAC) is hosting a four-day event for children with autism or other developmental disabilities.
"We are inviting families to come enjoy the time-honored tradition of an individualized visit with Santa, in a more subdued and calm environment," says Jordan Longacre, Market and Media Specialist at NAC.
In this sensory-friendly event, each family will have their own designated time slot with Santa, meaning there will be no long lines or other kids to stress over. Along with a one-on-one visit, children will receive a printed photo with Santa, along with a stocking stuffed with goodies and a small gift.
"We want to keep it as calm and enjoyable as possible," Longacre explained.
Interested parents will need to reserve their spot by calling 509-328-1582.
Santa will be at their northside location on N. Wall St. on Dec. 14, then their downtown location on E. Spokane Falls Blvd. Dec.15-17. The cost is just $5.
The NAC is also holding it's 4th annual Giving Tree event. For those who'd like to help out a family with a child or adult with developmental disabilities, you can visit their fundraiser page here.
Donors have the option of adopting an entire family, selecting a single gift from a wish list, or making a monetary contribution instead. The goal is to deliver 300 gifts this year!