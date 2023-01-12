Northwest Avalanche Center issues avalanche warning for north Cascades

SEATTLE, Wash. - The Northwest Avalanche Center's (NAC) Seattle office has issued an avalanche warning for the north Cascades for Thursday to Friday night.
The warning, published at 6:22 p.m., extends from the northern border of Washington state to just south of Cle Elum, but excludes Snoqualmie Pass. The warning is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. on Friday. During that time, NAC discourages people from traveling in the area.
NAC also warns of "considerable" danger of avalanches in the cascades south of Cle Elum, on Mount Hood and in the Olympics.