SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Bach Fest kicked off it's 2022 September Series Friday evening, and has more performances Saturday and Sunday.
The Saturday concert is free and will kick off at 5 p.m at the Museum of Arts and Culture amphitheater. It features a performance from award-winning Xavier Foley on the double bass. The "Oud to Joy" trio will also perform saturday, featuring Isa Najeen performing on the oud, Chris Beores-Haigis on guitar and Cicelly Parnas on cello. This trio was an audience favorite at the recent Music in Manito concerts.
Sunday's performance will take place at the Barrister Winery. The artists who performed on Saturday will perform again, and they will be joined by Zuill Bailley on the cello. Tickets for this performance are $45 for general admission and $15 for students.
You can find more information on the performances and buy tickets here.