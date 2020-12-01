The need for food assistance in Spokane is higher than it's ever been, that's why KHQ is partnering with Northwest Harvest to help provide meals for families this holiday season.
While Northwest Harvest said they will never turn down a can of food. They said that a monetary donation actually goes a whole lot further, because Northwest Harvest can buy in bulk.
Matt Ryan from Northwest Harvest said that by buying in bulk, they are able to purchase food for an extreme discount, which in turn helps feed more families across the area.
Ryan also added that this year, all the monetary donations will be used for Safeway gift cards.
Which go to local food banks and then to those who need them most.
The gift card program is new this year, and Ryan says there are a lot of benefits for families:
"We are really excited about this, it's going to provide choice and dignity for those who are getting them, which means that they can purchase things are culturally specific to them," said Matt Ryan, hunger response network specialist at Northwest Harvest.
If you are able to donate, stop by at any Safeway or Albertsons through the end of the month and help feed families in need this holiday season.
