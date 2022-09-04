SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) opened a new exhibit, "Dancing With Life: Mexican Masks," on Sept. 3, featuring the traditional masks worn by dancers in rollicking performances known as danzas, the masks depict devils and holy men; celebrities from media and politics and other known individuals who personify sinners and false idols.
The exhibit focuses on Michoacan, Mexico, and displays 54 dance masks from the MAC collection and contemporary Mexican artists, as well as dance regalia and video presentations featuring the artists, dancers and performances of the danzas.
The exhibit seeks to dispel the common notion that masks and danzas are “archaic” Indigenous customs that are disappearing. Instead, they are presented as expressions of contemporary culture in which symbols and scripts from pop culture and religious narratives are combined to communicate about spiritual matters, political issues and community life.