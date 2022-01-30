SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is staffed and back open in Browne's Addition after a three-week closure due to COVID-19.
"It's been a tough two years frankly because of the closures we've had to sustain," said Wes Jessup, the museum's executive director. "We weren't happy, we didn't want to close for Omicron–we just didn't have the staffing to stay open."
"There's a lot of people who maybe missed their chance to see Tiffany earlier," Jessup continued. "This glass show is a gorgeous show with some of the best pieces from his career."
Tiffany as in the famous jewelers? Kind of.
The exhibit at the MAC is showing the works of Louis Comfort Tiffany–an American artist most associated with the "Art Nouveau" and "Aesthetic" movements.
His father was Charles Lewis Tiffany, the founder of Tiffany & Co. jewelers in New York, which Louis was named art director of after his father's death in 1902.
"Tiffany was an inventor. He explored a lot with chemicals and different processes that others hadn't really explored. A lot of what you see here were inventions of his," said Jessup. "This is the most significant and best private collection of Tiffany in the country, probably in the world. People just love it, they really respond to it. It's an easy show to connect with."
People connect with it especially because of the museum's latest promotion.
"If your name is Tiffany, you can come to this exhibition at the MAC and get in for free," Jessup said.
If your first, middle or last name is "Tiffany," just show your ID and you get free admission to all five of the MAC's galleries and the Campbell house.
"We want to make sure every Tiffany is covered out there," said Jessup.
Tom Tiffany? Good to go.
Tiffany Thomas? You bet.
Travis Tiffany Thompson the Third? Of course!
But Guy Tannenbaum?
"I'm gonna be like… maybe not," Jessup joked.
"Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures From The Driehaus Collection" runs for two more weeks, through Super Bowl Sunday, February 13.
"Coming out of COVID, people were just in a COVID cocoon for so long," said Jessup. "Being able to come back out and experience art and culture and creativity is just a whole thing people have been kind of held back from for so long."
"There's a lot of excitement going on for our shows right now, and it's just great to see the community respond to what we have going on," Jessup continued.
The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture and ticket prices, visit their website by clicking here.