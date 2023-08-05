POST FALLS, Idaho — The Northwest Specialty Hospital (NWSH) has announced that they have received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
A five-star rating is the highest possible rating in CMS's overall hospital quality star rating system.
The overall hospital quality star rating system is a comprehensive evaluation of hospitals based on 46 quality measures publicly reported. These measures have five separate categories:
- Mortality
- Safety of Care
- Readmission
- Patient Experience
- Timely and Effective
Among the 4,654 hospitals evaluated nationwide, only 483 have received a five-star rating. This puts NWSH in the top 10% of hospitals in the county.
"We are immensely proud of achieving the 5-Star Rating from CMS, which is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our healthcare professionals and staff," said CEO Rick Rasmussen. "At NWSH, we have always prioritized patient-centered care and maintained the highest standards in medical excellence. This recognition reinforces our commitment to our patients and the communities we serve."
NWSH will continue to invest in cutting-edge medical technologies and evidence-based practices ensuring that patients receive timely and effective care across all medial specialties.