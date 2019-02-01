VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A measles outbreak near Portland, Oregon, has revived a bitter debate over so-called personal belief exemptions to childhood vaccinations.

At least 43 people in Washington and Oregon have fallen ill in recent weeks with the extraordinarily contagious virus.

More than a dozen more cases are suspected, and people who were exposed to the disease traveled to Hawaii and Bend, Oregon.

That raises the possibility of more cases among the unvaccinated.

Now state lawmakers in Washington want to remove a provision that allows parents to opt out of vaccines for personal or philosophical beliefs.

Four percent of Washington secondary school students have non-medical vaccine exemptions.

In Oregon, which has a similar law, 7.5 percent of kindergartners in 2018 were missing shots for non-medical reasons.

