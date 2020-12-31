Northwest Winterfest option for free New Year's entertainment

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're still on the hunt for something to do for New Year's, or this weekend, the Northwest Winterfest might be an option for you. The holiday lantern display is located at the Mirabeau Park Hotel on Sullivan Road and is free.
The holiday lanterns traveled to the Inland Northwest from China this summer and have been on display since mid-November.
HOW TO TOUR THE DISPLAY:
- Park anywhere in the Mirabeau Park Hotel parking lot
- Enter through the main entrance
- Stop at the reservation desk for a map of the lantern display
REQUIREMENTS:
- You do not need to make a reservation
- You do need to wear a mask to view the display
WHAT TO EXPECT:
- A large dragon
- Pandaland
- Kung Fu Panda
- Reindeer
- Lighted trees
- 15+ cultural trees hand painted by local artists
If you're looking for more information, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.