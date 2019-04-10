Northwestern Oregon Battles Flooding, Rising River Levels

Oregon is dealing with rising flood waters after a series of storms pushed through the region, dumping massive amounts of rain across the region.
Upstream, the Willamette River continues to rise in Portland, sending pieces of garbage and debris downstream.
A normal measurement for the river is around four feet about the water gauge. Forecasts suggest the river could reach as high as 14 feet by Thursday. Flood stage for this part of the river is 18 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials say the severe rain storms coupled with massive snow melt are contributing to the rise in river levels throughout the Willamette River Valley.
Downstream, Eugene, Oregon is also dealing with flooding concerns because of massive snow melt and rain.
The Associated Press is reporting that 500 people were evacuated from their homes in Oregon as of last checks because of moderate flooding. Including one 75-year-old man whose pickup truck went off a stretch of flooded road.
So far, 4.3 inches of rain has fallen on Eugene since last Thursday, with a record-breaking 2.34 inches of rain on Sunday alone. Roads and some schools in the hardest hit communities were closed during the floods.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service expect the Willamette River to reach flood stage and crest sometime Wednesday in parts of Corvallis, Albany and Salem. Minor flooding is expected to the east and south of Corvallis.