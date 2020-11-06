This afternoon we will have a chance to see some shower action in Spokane. That band is looking like it will break apart by the mid-afternoon hours. Small rises on creeks and streams are anticipated across the Inland Northwest as a result of this system. Winds won't be quite as breezy as yesterday for the metro. That being said, blowing dust is possible back through Central Washington. High temperatures will hit the upper 40s to low 50s, while overnight lows dip into the mid 30s.
Tomorrow look for mostly sunny skies and calm winds. To the east we will expect valley rain primarily and the chance for mountain snow. Please keep this in mind if you have travel plans. Temperatures this weekend will continue to trend down.
