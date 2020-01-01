Today well above average temperatures are heading our way! We are looking to hit the upper 40's when normally this time of year we should be in the low 30's. As we head through the day we will be looking for decreasing cloud coverage and should end up with a decent amount of sunshine. This morning we are continuing to watch for some spotty rain showers. As for the mountains, they are continuing to get hit with the snow. Winter Weather Advisories are still in place through today.
A cold front passing through is bringing us a windy day today. On top of strong sustained winds we will look for gusty conditions. Ladies, it might be a ponytail kind of day out there! If you still have holiday decor outside, please make sure it is locked down. The winds will die down as we venture into Thursday morning.
For tomorrow increasing clouds are on the way ahead of the next system arriving. Again, it will be about timing and temperatures but we will look for rain, a mix of precipitation and snowfall. The National Weather Service is saying about half an inch to an inch of new precipitation is anticipated for Spokane.
