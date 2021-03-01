Talk about a gorgeous start to the month of March! We are talking partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures into the upper 40s today. Get outside and enjoy.
A weak disturbance is expected to move through today which could bring some light snow showers back through the Cascades. Other than that, conditions are looking pretty much dry across the board.
Tomorrow, more sunshine is on the way, so don't put the sunglasses away. We are kicking off a warming trend that will have us into the 50s and low 60s by Friday!
